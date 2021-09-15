Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 91,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 783,852 shares.The stock last traded at $5.71 and had previously closed at $5.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.92.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

