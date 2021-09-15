Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Shares Up 0.4%

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.20. 138,894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 269,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $187.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 4.82.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.60 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUP. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,044,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 156,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 80,436 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 170,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 5,893.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 558,657 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Industries International Company Profile (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

