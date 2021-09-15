Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.
Shares of Suzano stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Suzano has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.
About Suzano
Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.
