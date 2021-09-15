Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Suzano stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Suzano has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUZ. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Suzano by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Suzano by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Suzano by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Suzano by 2,657.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 328,270 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Suzano by 1,690.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 70,593 shares during the period. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suzano

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

