SVB Leerink Weighs in on Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Myovant Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz forecasts that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MYOV. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $30.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,394,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $60,399.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 31,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $834,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 480,533 shares of company stock valued at $11,183,016 and have sold 32,709 shares valued at $759,981. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

