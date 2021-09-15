Swarm Price Hits $0.0488 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Swarm has traded 102.1% higher against the US dollar. One Swarm coin can now be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Swarm has a market cap of $3.81 million and $18,937.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00148850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.55 or 0.00833447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00046096 BTC.

Swarm is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

