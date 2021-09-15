Swiss National Bank Has $7.27 Million Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SFBS. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SFBS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.17. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.