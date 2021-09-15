Swiss National Bank Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 8.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $912,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $585,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Murphy USA by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUSA opened at $145.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average of $141.22. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $159.79.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

