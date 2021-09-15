Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Visteon were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Visteon by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Visteon by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 82.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Visteon by 178.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after buying an additional 109,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Visteon by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $64.22 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 97.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.39.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

