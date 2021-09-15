Swiss National Bank Sells 200 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 169,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,376,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,744,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,633,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,835,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 185.3% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 56,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,628 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,072.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $752.10 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,123.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,151.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Separately, TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

