Swiss National Bank Sells 21,000 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 555,403 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 215,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,657,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 38,546 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

LXP opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

