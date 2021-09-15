Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SSMXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSMXY traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.73. 43,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.68. Sysmex has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 0.20.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

