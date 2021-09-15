Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a positive rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.83.

Taboola.com stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $329.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $8,280,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $6,490,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $9,315,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $1,499,000. Finally, Diker Management LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $1,466,000.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

