Tael (WABI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $775,262.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.20, $13.96, $4.92 and $34.91. During the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00063676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00146898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.81 or 0.00831593 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046398 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

