TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives $41.64 Average PT from Analysts

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. downgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $7.60 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DBS Vickers downgraded TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of -24.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

