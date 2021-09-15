Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$4.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 49.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TVE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.73.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,569,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$0.69 and a one year high of C$2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.64.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$152.17 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total value of C$26,481.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,028,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,808,159.90.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.