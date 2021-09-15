Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $121.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,438.09 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $130.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $439,602.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,673. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.