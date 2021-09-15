Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $129.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes delivered better-than-expected revenues for the second quarter of 2021. Solid performance in the quarter was driven by both new customer demand and increasing renewal purchases from the company’s installed base. Strong domestic and international pump sales along with robust domestic and international pump shipments are impressive. Expansion of gross margin and a raised 2021 sales forecast bode well for the stock. Continued adoption of the company’s t:slim X2 insulin pumps by both new and existing users look encouraging as well. Tandem Diabetes has been outperforming the industry for the past three months. However, escalating costs and expenses are putting pressure on bottom line.Continued impact of the pandemic on the company’s global operations poses a threat. A tough competitive landscape is a major concern.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on TNDM. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $121.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2,438.09 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $130.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $37,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $170,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,673. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

