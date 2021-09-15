TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) Trading 0.9% Higher

TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.93. 14,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 38,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

About TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC)

TC Bancshares Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

