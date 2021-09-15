TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 11,861 shares.The stock last traded at $9.68 and had previously closed at $9.63.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68.

Get TCW Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.