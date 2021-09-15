Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,335 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 17.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

Shares of ACAD opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.