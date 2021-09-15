Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 665 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 355,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after acquiring an additional 272,907 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 70.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after acquiring an additional 108,331 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,968,000 after acquiring an additional 71,451 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTX stock opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

