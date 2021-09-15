Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 771 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Schrödinger were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at about $1,845,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Schrödinger by 67.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 60,449 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $4,525,212.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 686,608 shares of company stock worth $51,078,156. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.79. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.