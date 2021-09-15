Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 945 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arcosa were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 7.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arcosa by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in Arcosa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 106,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.37. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.19.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACA shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

