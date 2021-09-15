Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GATX were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GATX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in GATX by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in GATX by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of GATX opened at $86.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.97. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. GATX’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.99.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.