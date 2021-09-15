Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $361,000 Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brady were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brady by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,644,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,578,000 after buying an additional 274,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brady by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,542,000 after buying an additional 174,677 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Brady by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,761,000 after buying an additional 497,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,013,000 after buying an additional 46,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,600,000 after buying an additional 72,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRC opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

