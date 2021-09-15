Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 976 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 640.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Shares of CWT opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.73. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $213.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. Analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,696 shares of company stock worth $108,474. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.