Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Team17 Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 784.60 ($10.25).

Shares of TM17 opened at GBX 785 ($10.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 46.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 797.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 751.29. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 900 ($11.76).

In related news, insider Martin Hellawell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

