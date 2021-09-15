TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Up 5,800.0% in August

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 5,800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPCS opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. TechPrecision has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

About TechPrecision

Techprecision Corp. engages in the business of metal fabrication and precision machining. It focuses on the manufacture of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and systems. The company was founded by Andrew A. Levy in February 2005 and is headquartered in Westminster, MA.

