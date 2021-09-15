Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.07

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.07 and last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 158509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

TECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 954.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

