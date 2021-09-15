Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives $23.40 Average PT from Analysts

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.
In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of TGLS stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $26.00.
Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.
About Tecnoglass
Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.
