Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives $23.40 Average PT from Analysts

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.2% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 151,884 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 758,240 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 25.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 67.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 132,739 shares in the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.