Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) and SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) Head to Head Contrast

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) and SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Tele2 AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tele2 AB (publ) and SMARTONE TELECO/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tele2 AB (publ) 28.33% 24.41% 10.09% SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tele2 AB (publ) and SMARTONE TELECO/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tele2 AB (publ) $2.89 billion 3.53 $807.47 million $0.57 13.44 SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A

Tele2 AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tele2 AB (publ) and SMARTONE TELECO/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tele2 AB (publ) 0 4 4 0 2.50 SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Tele2 AB (publ) has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tele2 AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. SMARTONE TELECO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Tele2 AB (publ) pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Tele2 AB (publ) beats SMARTONE TELECO/S on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity. The company was founded by Jan Stenbeck in 1993 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About SMARTONE TELECO/S

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

