Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Gap Up to $5.06

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.06, but opened at $5.54. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 1,195 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.13 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 23.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -394.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

