TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.36.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

TSE T traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.84. 1,231,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,732. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.21. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$22.50 and a 52 week high of C$29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of C$39.25 billion and a PE ratio of 30.91.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.2599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.316 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.96%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

