Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives $154.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.55.

TMSNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 price objective on shares of Temenos and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $151.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.69. Temenos has a 1-year low of $105.07 and a 1-year high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

