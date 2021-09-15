Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TME traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,962,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,284,254. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

