TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRSSF shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TerrAscend in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

TerrAscend stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. TerrAscend has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17).

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

