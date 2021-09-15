The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $800.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $990.00 to $800.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $834.31.

Shares of SAM opened at $531.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $699.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $965.28. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $510.25 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.72.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.02, for a total transaction of $2,467,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,959,975 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

