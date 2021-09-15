The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.5% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $686,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.70. 249,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,537,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

