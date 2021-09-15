The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) Shares Down 8%

Shares of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) were down 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 257,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 460,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.10.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRAR)

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

