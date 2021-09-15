The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXPE. Bank of America dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $150.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.61. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $578,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,921 shares in the company, valued at $9,818,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,084 shares of company stock worth $9,626,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,274,000 after acquiring an additional 421,251 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,481,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

