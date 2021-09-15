The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $403.69 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $392.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

