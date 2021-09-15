The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the August 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GYST stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,179. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. The Graystone has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.
The Graystone Company Profile
