The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the August 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GYST stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,179. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. The Graystone has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

The Graystone Co, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical cannabis delivery service in California; and mining operation in South America. The firm is also involved in marketing, real estate, and consulting services. The Company was founded by Paul J. Howarth and Joseph Wade Mezey on May 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

