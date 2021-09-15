The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Now Covered by CIBC

Investment analysts at CIBC began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.38% from the stock’s previous close.
LEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.
Shares of LEV opened at $12.47 on Monday. The Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43.
About The Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
