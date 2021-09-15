The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Now Covered by CIBC

Investment analysts at CIBC began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.38% from the stock’s previous close.

LEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of LEV opened at $12.47 on Monday. The Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The Lion Electric by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

