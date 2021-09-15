The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Short Interest Down 73.6% in August

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the August 15th total of 141,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OLB stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The OLB Group has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The OLB Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of The OLB Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About The OLB Group

OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.

