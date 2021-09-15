The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $188.35 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88. The company has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,141. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

