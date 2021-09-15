The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,444,000 after acquiring an additional 32,459 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,141. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.