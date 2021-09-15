The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Announces GBX 3.80 Dividend

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
The Property Franchise Group stock opened at GBX 299 ($3.91) on Wednesday. The Property Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 158 ($2.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 322 ($4.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of £95.81 million and a P/E ratio of 20.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 310.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 267.38.
