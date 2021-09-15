The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Raised by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $1,919,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% during the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $298.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $310.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.71.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.75.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total value of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,903 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,621. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

