The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Short Interest Update

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

Get The Siam Commercial Bank Public alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.4701 per share. This is a boost from The Siam Commercial Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The Siam Commercial Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Siam Commercial Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.