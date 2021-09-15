The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.1% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.7% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.69.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.24. The company had a trading volume of 113,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,654. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.53. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

